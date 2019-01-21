Why David Andrews Wasn’t Surprised By Tom Brady’s Latest Clutch Performance

FOXBORO — Sunday night delivered a scene that football fans across the country are all too familiar with.

Just when it seemed like Tom Brady’s playoff magic finally had run out, the Patriots quarterback turned in a vintage late-game performance to help New England overcome the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Brady helped guide the Patriots to two fourth-quarter touchdowns and was surgical on New England’s 13-play overtime drive that culminated with the game-winning score. Why some were surprised the 41-year-old QB was able to get it done against the top-seeded Chiefs within a hostile Arrowhead Stadium, the man snapping the ball to Brady has grown pretty accustomed to it.”

“It’s the greatest team game on Earth and when you’ve got a guy like that – I’m not surprised,” center David Andrews told the media Monday. “I feel like I’ve been seeing this since I was eight years old so now I just get to be a part of it.”

Brady finished the night completing 30 of 46 passes for 348 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. While his personal performance wasn’t one of his best, the case can be made that the thrilling win over the Chiefs, all things considered, is one of the most impressive of Brady’s 19-year NFL career.

And given Brady’s track record, there’s a chance those same sentiments could be shared Feb. 3 when the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams meet in Super Bowl LIII.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports