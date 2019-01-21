Why Skip Bayless Believes Tom Brady Is More Clutch Than Michael Jordan

Tom Brady added to his résumé (again) Sunday by guiding the New England Patriots to a 37-31 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Patriots now will play the Los Angeles Rams in their ninth Super Bowl appearance with Brady at the helm.

Big-game heroics are nothing new for Brady, who typically thrives when the lights shine brightest. It’s why he’s widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history. And it’s why Skip Bayless believes Brady is even more clutch than NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Here’s what Bayless said Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed” while talking about Brady’s latest gem.

"I am the biggest Michael Jordan fan, but to me, Tom Brady is even more clutch than Michael Jordan." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/lnaBxU29DU — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 21, 2019

Jordan won six championships with the Chicago Bulls, earning NBA Finals MVP honors each time. Brady, a four-time Super Bowl MVP, is gunning for his sixth title. The difference is, Jordan went undefeated in the NBA Finals, whereas Brady has lost in the Super Bowl three times, including last season to Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles.

But after watching Brady orchestrate another late-game victory Sunday to punch New England’s ticket to Super Bowl LIII, it’s impossible to overstate just how awesome the Patriots quarterback has been throughout his career when it comes to succeeding under pressure.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images