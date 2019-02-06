2019 Women’s Beanpot Live: Boston College Vs. Harvard Semifinal, Score, Highlights

The 41st women’s Beanpot tournament continues Tuesday night with a semifinal matchup against No. 7 Boston College and Harvard University at Bright-Landry Hockey Center.

The winner will take on the Boston University Terriers, who defeated the Northeastern Huskies in a thrilling 4-3 shootout win Tuesday night.

Keep it right here for live updates from Boston College-Harvard.

FIRST INTERMISSION: 1-0 Boston College

The Eagles take a one-goal lead into the second period, but it very easily could have been a much larger deficit for Harvard. Crimson goalie Lindsay Reed turned away 18 of the 19 shots she saw in the first.

First Period, 41.2, 1-0 Boston College: We have our first goal of the game in the final minute of the opening period thanks to Makenna Newkirk!

First Period, 10:00, 0-0: We’re halfway through the first period and no score. BC is outshooting Harvard, 9-3.

8:14 p.m. ET: The puck has dropped and we are underway!

8 p.m. ET: The Eagles are on the ice for warmups.

Warmin' up at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center — game in 20!#WeAreBC🦅 pic.twitter.com/1jdM9qtWjp — BC Women's Hockey (@BC_WHockey) February 6, 2019

7:30 p.m. ET: Take a look at the lineup for both teams:

Here's a look at the lines for tonight's Beanpot opening round.#GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/x0BUM5rkBB — Harvard W Hockey (@HarvardWHockey) February 6, 2019

7::29 p.m. ET: The BC girls are getting in some foot work before their 8 p.m. ET puck drop!