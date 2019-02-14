Astros’ Alex Bregman Doesn’t See Problem With Comments About Red Sox

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has taken some shots at the Boston Red Sox of late.

Since making comments about Nathan Eovaldi during the 2018 American League Championship Series, Bregman has added that he would like to beat Boston the most over any other team the Astros play this season.

We're all in on this rivalry. 👀 pic.twitter.com/IHIKCRIj1i — MLB (@MLB) February 13, 2019

Bregman has been under fire from Boston sports media since making the comments, and he didn’t think they would “blow up” like they did.

“I’d say 99.9 percent of people playing competitive sports want to beat the team that beat them,” Bregman told the Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome.

It makes sense Bregman feels this way given the fact Houston was attempting to get back to the World Series for a second straight year before it was stifled by Boston.

This certainly is going to make for a heated matchup all season long. The Red Sox don’t face the Astros until May 17 when Houston will make its first appearance at Fenway Park since its demise in the ALCS.

The Red Sox had a 7-5 record against the Astros during the 2018 regular season while only losing the first game of the ALCS to the 2017 World Series Champions.

