Colin Cowherd Picks Apart Tom Brady-LeBron James Comparisons

Colin Cowherd believes one thing seperates Tom Brady from LeBron James: commitment to winning.

The FOX Sports analyst argued as much Thursday on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” claiming James’ salary, involvement in the operations of his teams and outside-sports activities diminish his capacity win championships. Cowherd offered his opinion amid widespread chatter over how the New England Patriots quarterback, who’s widely considered the greatest to ever play his position, stacks up against the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, whose name frequently appears in GOAT debates in basketball.

"Tom Brady is fully, from personnel to money to commitment to distractions, 100% committed. LeBron says he's committed, but there's a lot of things where he makes it tough. He wants his coach, his players…" — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/gdOWilatpF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 13, 2019

“Tom Brady makes it very easy for his organization,” Cowherd said. “He doesn’t demand coaches, he doesn’t demand teammates, he’s absolutely, even to a pay cut, willing to committ to winning.

“LeBron’s burdened by a lot of stuff: He wants max salary; he dabbles in politics; he’s doing multiple projects; he’s building a global brand.

“Brady doesn’t care about it. … Don’t tell me he (James) always makes it easy to win. … Brady takes what you give him and wins.”

Cowherd two-plus weeks ago pointed out three similarities Brady and James share, but he argued those with less passion than he did his points about their differences. Cowherd probably sides with the “Brady is unlike” James” argument in light of the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl LIII, which represented the legendary QB’s sixth championship.

However, we won’t be surprised if Cowherd argues the “Brady is like James” case again in the coming weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images