Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Kings Lines, Pairings

The Bruins kicked off their five-game Western Conference road trip with a convincing win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night, and now they’ll face another lowly California squad as they eye their fifth consecutive victory.
Staples Center on Saturday will play host to Boston’s bout with the Los Angeles Kings.
Karson Kuhlman will make his NHL debut for the Bruins, slotting in on the third line right wing opposite Joakim Nordstrom and centered by Trent Frederic. David Backes will be the forward scratch.
After missing the last four games with a lower-body injury, Matt Grzelcyk will make his return to action, skating alongside Kevan Miller in the third defensive pairing. John Moore will be scratched as a result.
Tuukka Rask will get the start in the second leg of the back-to-back, while the Kings will go with Jonathan Quick.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Saturday night’s Bruins-Kings game.
BOSTON BRUINS (33-17-8)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Danton Heinen
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Peter Cehlarik
Joakim Nordstrom — Trent Frederic — Karson Kuhlman
Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari — Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
LOS ANGELES KINGS (23-28-6)
Alex Iafallo — Anze Kopitar — Dustin Brown
Brendan Leipsic — Jeff Carter — Tyler Toffoli
Carl Hagelin — Adrian Kempe — Ilya Kovalchuk
Kyle Clifford — Trevor Lewis — Austin Wagner
Derek Forbort — Drew Doughty
Oscar Fantenberg — Paul LaDue
Dion Phaneuf–Matt Roy
Jonathan Quick
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images
