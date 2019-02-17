Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Kings Lines, Pairings

The Bruins kicked off their five-game Western Conference road trip with a convincing win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night, and now they’ll face another lowly California squad as they eye their fifth consecutive victory.

Staples Center on Saturday will play host to Boston’s bout with the Los Angeles Kings.

Karson Kuhlman will make his NHL debut for the Bruins, slotting in on the third line right wing opposite Joakim Nordstrom and centered by Trent Frederic. David Backes will be the forward scratch.

After missing the last four games with a lower-body injury, Matt Grzelcyk will make his return to action, skating alongside Kevan Miller in the third defensive pairing. John Moore will be scratched as a result.

Tuukka Rask will get the start in the second leg of the back-to-back, while the Kings will go with Jonathan Quick.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Saturday night’s Bruins-Kings game.

BOSTON BRUINS (33-17-8)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Peter Cehlarik

Joakim Nordstrom — Trent Frederic — Karson Kuhlman

Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari — Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

LOS ANGELES KINGS (23-28-6)

Alex Iafallo — Anze Kopitar — Dustin Brown

Brendan Leipsic — Jeff Carter — Tyler Toffoli

Carl Hagelin — Adrian Kempe — Ilya Kovalchuk

Kyle Clifford — Trevor Lewis — Austin Wagner

Derek Forbort — Drew Doughty

Oscar Fantenberg — Paul LaDue

Dion Phaneuf–Matt Roy

Jonathan Quick

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images