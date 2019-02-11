Bruins Notes: Jaroslav Halak Earns First Victory In 37 Days Vs. Avalanche

BOSTON — It’s been over a month since Jaroslav Halak got a win between the pipes for the Bruins, but that all changed Sunday afternoon.

The Boston netminder stopped 35 of 36 shots the Colorado Avalanche peppered him with in the Bruins’ 2-1 overtime victory at TD Garden. Halak hasn’t seen a W since Jan. 3 against the Calgary Flames, when he denied 33 shots in Boston’s 6-4 win.

He played a huge role for the Black and Gold on Sunday, making some key stops — particularly against Nathan MacKinnon on a breakaway as his penalty expired to keep the game tied 1-1. After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy said Halak probably was his own worst enemy after going 37 days without a win.

“Goalies are judged on their wins and losses,” the bench boss said. “When you don’t have one for a while … I would assume you get in your own head a little bit sometimes. And you start questioning probably every goal that goes in. … There were some chances out there and both guys were solid.”

The win initially surprised Halak. But the 33-year-old was happy to just get back in the win column.

“It’s nice to win a game again,” Halak said. “It’s been a while. But I felt ready against the Rangers, against Winnipeg. When it goes to (overtime), three-on-three, you never know what’s gonna happen. And then shootouts, shootouts you always get some great players going against you. … Like I said tonight, I thought we were gonna go to a shootout again and when (Brad Marchand’s goal) went in I was happy and I just couldn’t believe it at first. But it’s nice. It’s nice to get a win again.”

Here are some other notes from Sunday’s Bruins-Avalanche game:

— John Moore got the scoring started for the B’s in the second period. After the game, the defenseman noted his wife just gave birth to their daughter, Lucy, on Thursday.

“It felt really good to contribute and help the team,” Moore said after the game. “I had a cheering section at home. My wife and I just had a new baby … I guess the real shifts start now.”

— Brad Marchand completed the weekend afternoon sweep with his overtime goal, his 21st of the season.

“We won. At the end of the day that’s what matters,” he said.

— Boston snapped a 12-game winless streak at home against Colorado. It was the club’s first victory against the Avalanche at TD Garden since 1998.

— The two points pulled Boston within one point of the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place in the Atlantic Division.

“It’s tight,” Halak said, “and it’s going to be a race until the end.”

— Torey Krug’s assist gave him seven helpers in his last six games.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images