Bruins’ Zdeno Chara Drops Gloves With Evander Kane In Third Period Vs. Sharks

BOSTON — Emotions were running high Tuesday night at TD Garden and they finally got the best of the San Jose Sharks.

In the opening minutes of the third period of the Boston Bruins’ matchup with the Sharks, Evander Kane tried his luck with 6-foot-9 Zdeno Chara. There was plenty of back-and-forth battle between the Kane and Chara behind Boston’s net before the two dropped the gloves.

Kane took down the Bruins’ defenseman from behind before Chara immediately got up and started throwing punches … and it didn’t exactly end well for the Sharks winger.

(You can watch the fight here.)

The two were given fighting majors and Kane was hit with a game misconduct and an instigating penalty, effectively ending his night.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images