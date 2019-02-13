Charles Barkley Confesses His Crush On Tom Brady, ‘Stupid’ Super Bowl Bet

Charles Barkley has to get in line and wait for Tom Brady.

The Basketball Hall of Famer and TNT NBA analyst revealed Tuesday during appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the scale of his admiration for the New England Patriots quarterback, head coach Bill Belichick and the franchise itself. Barkley hilariously admitted his crush on Brady while recounting his visit to Patriots practice in the week leading up to Super Bowl LIII.

“I made a mistake, Jimmy,” Barkley said. “I looked Tom Brady in the eyes. … I looked him in the eyes, and I said, ‘Damn, you’re a pretty man.’ That’s what I was thinking to myself. I got so embarrassed I started turning my head to talk to him. Like, I was like, ‘Hey Tom, it’s good to see you, man. I haven’t seen you in a while.'”

“I see why he scores all those touchdowns because the defense is looking in his eyes and get mesmerized. Tom Brady, he’s a pretty man.”

Brady was universally recognized as a hearthrob almost 18-plus years ago, so it’s nice of Barkley to join the ranks of the GOAT’s admirers.

Barkley also made another confession on Kimmel: he bet on the Los Angeles Rams to win the Super Bowl at the Patriots’ expense.

“That was just stupid,” he admitted. “That was just stupid on my part.”

At least he didn’t take nearly two decades to admit that.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images