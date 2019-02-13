Chris Sale Has Message For Anyone Doubting Dustin Pedroia In 2019

Chris Sale issued a challenge Wednesday.

It centered around teammate Dustin Pedroia, who was limited to just three games last season because of a knee injury but figures to be the Boston Red Sox’s primary second baseman upon returning in 2019.

“He’s one of those guys you can never rule out,” Sale told reporters Wednesday at Red Sox spring training in Fort Myers, Fla. “I dare you to rule him out actually, because he’s out to prove a point this year. And that’s a scary thought. You take a perennial All-Star, three-time World (Series) champion, former MVP, and he wants more now. I think we’re in for some pretty awesome stuff from him this year.”

Pedroia underwent a cartilage restoration procedure on his left knee in October 2017. He returned to the diamond May 26, but his 2018 season never really got off the ground. Pedroia headed back to the disabled list with knee inflammation just days later and ultimately underwent arthroscopic surgery in late July.

Pedroia, who turns 36 in August, has battled various injuries throughout his 13-year career. But you can bet the four-time All-Star is motivated to silence his doubters, especially after watching the Red Sox win the World Series without him last season.

So, go ahead and rule out Pedroia. Sale dares you.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images