Colin Cowherd Believes Nick Foles Would Be ‘Perfect Fit’ With This Team

Nick Foles’ (second) time in Philadelphia is over, but Colin Cowherd believes the Super Bowl LII MVP should stay in the NFC East.

It was revealed Wednesday that the Eagles will not be slapping the franchise tag on Foles, who now will hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent. While the Jacksonville Jaguars quickly emerged as the frontrunner to land the veteran-signal caller, Cowherd believes another team presents an even better fit: the New York Giants.

"Nick Foles fits the New York Giants perfectly… He's a better quarterback than Eli Manning." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/qvD68VsK3Z — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 28, 2019

Cowherd lays out some legitimate points, but the Giants going after Foles seems like a long shot. New York owns the No. 6 pick in this spring’s draft, putting it in a great position to select its next franchise quarterback. And while Foles has dazzled at times and, of course, has a championship under his belt, the Giants might be looking for a fresher face that will really excite the fan base.

And in wake of his surprising measurables at the NFL Scouting Combine, maybe the Giants will become infatuated with Kyler Murray.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images