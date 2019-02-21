Colin Cowherd Lays Out Four Reasons Why Packers Should Trade For Antonio Brown

What was once pretty clear now has become abundantly so: Antonio Brown is available.

Brown met with Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II on Monday to discuss the relationship between the two sides. While the star wide receiver reported via Twitter that the conversation was “great,” he made it known that an agreement to separate was the ultimate outcome.

The question now is where will Brown end up? While two Bay Area teams have emerged as possible landing spots, Colin Cowherd believes the Green Bay Packers should make a run at the seven-time Pro-Bowl selection.

A message to the Green Bay Packers from @ColinCowherd: Go get Antonio Brown for Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/oBu03xmfST — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 20, 2019

Brown has been served well over the course of his career by catching passes from Ben Roethlisberger, so one only can imagine the type of production AB could post alongside Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback isn’t getting any younger either, and Green Bay likely will be looking to make some changes — outside of new head coach Matt LaFleur — in hopes of returning to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.

And as Cowherd notes, the Packers possess the draft capital necessary to facilitate a Brown trade. With other NFC powers only getting stronger, Brown could be the source of superstardom that helps Green Bay keep up.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images