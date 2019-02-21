Why Max Kellerman Doesn’t Think Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Will Sign With Knicks

The Knicks effectively have been the laughing stock of the NBA over the past year-plus, but New York has put itself in position to change that in a hurry.

Thanks to significant salary cap flexibility, the Knicks are expected to be major players in free agency this summer. With two max contract spots and an attractive setting to offer, New York will have the chance to load up on star power in the offseason and restore relevance.

Many believe Kevin Durant will be the Knicks’ top priority, while Kyrie Irving — a West Orange, N.J. native — very well could be courted by his hometown team as well. Max Kellerman, however, believes New York won’t land either superstar.

It’s tough to imagine KD taking his talents to a team he’s not confident will be able to compete for a championship right away. The star forward turns 31 next September, and it’s unlikely he’ll want to spend any of the remainder of his career with a rebuilding club. As for Irving, he’d be able to rake in a max contract all while setting himself up for sustained success by re-signing with the Boston Celtics.

So while a KD-Kyrie tandem is fun to think about, we’re going to have to side with Kellerman on this one.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports