Details Of Day Spa Where Robert Kraft Allegedly Caught In Prostitution Bust

The sting that allegedly caught Robert Kraft in its net was part of a far-reaching investigation that reportedly stretched from Florida to New York to China.

Orchids of Asia, where Kraft is charged with soliciting another to commit prostitution on two occasions, had been watched closely by law enforcement since October as part of a human trafficking and sex ring, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said earlier this week, according to TCPalm.com. Hua Zhang and Lei Wang were arrested in connection with the Jupiter, Fla., day spa, which was one of several in the area apparently targeted in the investigation.

“During a Nov. 14 state Department of Health inspection, three women, including Wang, were inside,” TCPalm.com reported Tuesday. “It appeared women were living at the business. Wang identified herself as the manager.

“Investigators inspected trash from the business and found evidence of bodily fluids on napkins. They stopped men leaving Orchids, who said sexual services were rendered upon them. Covert surveillance inside detailed sex acts on dozens of men.”

Although this information was announced in a separate news conference from Friday’s disclosure of Kraft’s alleged involvement, they are products of the same investigation.

Other reports detailed the terrible conditions the workers were subjected to. The women “averaged about 1,500 men a year,” according to NBC10 Boston’s Perry Russom, and “were given no days off.”

Martin County Sheriff says the women involved in human trafficking ring were given no days off. They averaged about 1,500 men a year. He says their hygiene was “minimal” at best @NBC10Boston — Perry Russom NBC10 Boston (@PerryNBCBoston) February 22, 2019

Workers cooked meals on the back steps of the businesses and slept on massage tables, according to Snyder.

With details having gradually trickled out since Tuesday, it’s possible that Friday’s revelation will be far from the last major disclosure in the case. It’s already been hinted at that Kraft is “not the biggest name involved.”

