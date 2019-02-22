Bart Scott Suggests This Punishment For Patriots Amid Robert Kraft Scandal

The New England Patriots once again have found themselves in the midst of another scandal.

This time it primarily involves owner, Robert Kraft.

Kraft on Friday was charged with two counts of solicitation of prostitution. While it remains to be seen if the Patriots will face any punishment in wake of Kraft’s actions, notable Pats critic Bart Scott thinks New England should face some serious consequences.

“I would take their whole draft from them,” Scott said via WFAN. “It has to be something that cripples them. This is a black eye.”

All of the details about the prostitution sting Kraft reportedly was involved in have not yet been released. There has been a warrant issued for his arrest but he has not yet been convicted of the crime. Scott has been one to rip the Patriots any chance he gets, so his comments come as no surprise.

The NFL noted that they are actively following the investigation and if found guilty, Kraft will face some serious consequences.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports