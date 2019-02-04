Did Bryce Harper Allude To Signing With Cryptic, Post-Super Bowl Tweet?

With the Super Bowl wrapped up, baseball season officially on deck.

And superstar free agent Bryce Harper sent baseball fans into a frenzy with a cryptic tweet right after the New England Patriots clinched their 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Loading… — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) February 4, 2019

Is the 26-year-old eluding to a signing announcement soon. Is he just messing with us? At this point, who knows.

Harper’s free agency as taken tons of twists and turns throughout the winter, but now that football season is over, the spotlight officially is turned toward the diamond. With the season just weeks away, we have to expect Harper to be making a decision soon.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images