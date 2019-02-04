Watch Julian Edelman Get Serenaded To ‘MVP’ Chants After Super Bowl Win

The New England Patriots are Super Bowl champions, and Julian Edelman is your MVP.

Edleman put together a 10-catch 141-yard statline to help guide the Pats to a 13-3 Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Atlanta.

It obviously was a big moment for Edelman, who was sidelined all last season due to an ACL injury, only to serve a four-game suspension at the beginning of this campaign for a performance-enhancing drug violation.

And as he left the turf at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Edelman was serenaded to “MVP” chants by the many Patriots fans in attendance.

Take a look:

Edelman has had plenty of highlights over the course of his career, and we’re pretty sure this has to be ranked fairly high among them.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images