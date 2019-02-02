Dunkin’ Offering One Dollar Coffee Monday If Patriots Beat Rams

Need more incentive to root for the New England Patriots on Sunday? Here’s a good one.

The Pats are in Atlanta for their Super Bowl LIII matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. And if New England wins, fans will be rewarded in a big way. Because if the Pats hoist the Lombardi Trophy, Dunkin’ Perks members will be able to get a medium hot or iced coffee Monday, Jan. 4 for just one dollar.

So if the Pats win Sunday, you will too!

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports