Anthony Davis Sr. Explains Why He Doesn’t Want Son Traded To Celtics

Anthony Davis wants nothing to do with the Boston Celtics.

Anthony Davis Sr., that is.

With his son, the New Orleans Pelicans star big man, wanting out, the NBA has been set ablaze with rumors about potential landing spots for the 25-year-old.

Even prior to Davis’ request, the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have been rumored destinations for Davis.

But in a text message to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne on Friday, the elder Davis shredded the Celtics for how they ended Isaiah Thomas’ tenure there and said that he doesn’t want his son to play for Boston.

“I would never want my son to play for Boston after what they done to Isaiah Thomas,” Davis Sr. said. “No loyalty. Guy gives his heart and soul and they traded him.”

David Sr. made clear, that he was speaking only for himself.

“This is just my opinion, not Anthony’s,” Davis Sr. said. “I’ve just seen things over the years with Boston, and there’s no loyalty.”

Of course, Thomas’ time in Boston ended with a trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving. Thomas had just finished playing through a hip injury while mourning the sudden loss of his sister during the playoffs not long before he was sent to the Cavs. Thomas, now with the Denver Nuggets, has yet to play a game this season.

Davis doesn’t have a say in where he goes, but he’ll be a free agent after next season, meaning he’ll a say then — and all signs are pointing toward him choosing the Lakers. That means any other spot he would land in a trade would likely end up being a rental.

Though Davis Sr. doesn’t have any say in where his son gets traded (which, again, his son doesn’t either), that comment doesn’t look too great for the Celtics.

