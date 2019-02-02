Why Max Kellerman Believes Patriots Will Fall To Rams In Super Bowl LIII

Max Kellerman is going to drive the New England Patriots haters bus until the wheels fall off.

Kellerman, much like fellow talking head Rob Parker, has been doubting the Patriots and Tom Brady all season, and he’s not going to stop now with just one game remaining in the 2018 NFL campaign.

Given New England’s history in the championship round, the “First Take” co-host believes Super Bowl LIII will be tightly contested but ultimately conclude with Sean McVay, Jared Goff and Co. raising the Lombardi Trophy at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I think it’s a field-goal game,” Kellerman said Friday on ESPN. “You know, every Patriots (Super Bowl) win has been by a single score and their losses, the widest loss they even had I think was eight points. So every game is close. But I like the Rams here, 27-24. I think your Super Bowl MVP is Ndamukong Suh. I think that Aaron Donald — a lot of resources are gonna have to be funneled toward stopping Donald. That will free up Suh, who I expect to have a big game. Pressure Brady up the middle, he’s not the same guy. Rams win a close one.”

Game prediction aside, Kellerman is taking quite a leap with his MVP projection. While Suh is more than capable of being a game-breaker, there only have been nine defensive Super Bowl MVPs in league history. And given the amount of offensive star power on both teams, we have a feeling the honor will be taken home by someone on that side of the ball.

As for New England, Kellerman previously has had the virtue of looking ahead to the next game to prolong his Pats hating. So if Brady and Co. end up leaving Atlanta as champions, Kellerman finally will have no other choice but to eat crow.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports