J.D. Martinez Says Current Free Agent Market Is ‘Embarrassing’ For Baseball

J.D. Martinez definitely knows what it feels like to hold out on signing a new contract.

Quite frankly, he’s sick of whats going on in Major League Baseball.

With Bryce Harper still waiting to sign a new contract and Manny Machado having to hold out for months before signing with the San Diego Padres, Martinez says things need to change in baseball.

The slugger stated that he figured the free agent market would be the same as last year, with players holding out until they get the money they deserve.

“I knew it was. Why wouldn’t it? They got away with it last year, why wouldn’t they do it again?” Martinez told WEEI.com. “What’s going to happen? Nothing. It’s embarrassing for baseball, it really is.”

Martinez believes the league needs to figure it out, and fast, before players just start sitting out seasons until they get paid what they’re worth. We’re seeing it this season with free agent closer Craig Kimbrel, who reportedly is fine with sitting out if he doesn’t receive the compensation he’s looking for.

Martinez added that he thinks the business side of baseball is broken, that bad teams don’t want to get better by signing players who are genuinely good and worth the money.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images