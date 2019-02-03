Jaylen Brown Shows Support For Colin Kaepernick In Latest Instagram

LeBron James, Kevin Durant and now Jaylen Brown all have showed support for Colin Kaepernick over the last week.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback notably has not suited up for an NFL franchise since Week 17 of the 2016 season. Many believe he has been blackballed from the league due to his kneeling protests of police brutality and systematic racism.

Although Kaepernick hasn’t garnered much support from NFL owners, he has received a wave of support from other athletes in the sports world, with the Boston Celtics’ own No. 7 being the most recent to take to Instagram to show his support.

It’s unknown whether Kaepernick ever will don an NFL jersey again, but it appears there are many athletes who support what he has done and continues to do.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images