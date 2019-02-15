Jayson Tatum Embracing Celtics’ ‘Super Competitive’ Rivalry With Sixers

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have developed a heated rivalry over the past couple of years.

Although the Celtics have won 21 of their last 24 matchups against the Sixers, Jayson Tatum insists the teams’ matchups remain very competitive.

“Yeah, we have a good rivalry going,” Tatum told reporters Friday at NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, per NBC Sports Boston. “It’s super competitive. We’re very familiar with them, they’re very familiar with us. A lot of trash-talking out there.”

Tatum added the Sixers are a talented team that’s well-coached. It’s been a tough matchup against Philly over the years, and the 20-year-old believes the Celtics are fortunate they’ve been able to hit shots when it counts the most.

The Celtics won their most recent matchup with the Sixers this week by a three-point margin. If the NBA playoffs began today, Boston and Philly would meet in the first round.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images