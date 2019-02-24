Jim Boeheim Receives Standing Ovation From Syracuse Days After Fatal Accident

It’s been an emotional couple of days for Jim Boeheim, to say the least.

The Syracuse basketball head coach hit and killed 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez walking on the highway after the Orange’s huge 69-49 win over No. 18 Louisville on Wednesday. Boeheim said he was “heartbroken” over the accident, and made the decision to coach Saturday’s game against Duke.

Syracuse lost 75-65 to the Blue Devils, but it’s what happened before the game that probably had more meaning to Boeheim than the game itself.

First, the long-time coach was welcomed by a thunderous ovation, along with a hug from his good friend and Duke coach, Mike Krzyzewski.

Then a moment of silence was held for the victim of Wednesday’s accident.

Boeheim, 74, began his postgame press conference by issuing his first public apology to Jimenez and his family, again saying he was heartbroken, and praised the New York community, saying he was reminded “just how special central New York is.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images