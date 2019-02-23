Kansas Vs. Texas Tech Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Game Online

Saturday night’s highly anticipated Big 12 matchup between the No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks and No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders potentially could feature a preview of March.

The Red Raiders (21-5) will be looking to avenge their Feb. 2 79-63 loss at the hands of the Jay Hawks (20-6) when the two teams meet Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena. Kansas and Texas Tech have been neck-and-neck this season and currently are tied for second place in the Big 12 conference (9-4).

Saturday is Kansas and Texas Tech’s final regular season meeting of 2019, but it may not be the final time they see each other this season. The two potentially could see each other again in March for the Big 12 Tournament, or even the NCAA tournament.

Here’s how to watch Kansas vs. Tech online:

When: Saturday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images