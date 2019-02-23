Celtics Vs. Bulls Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Onlne

How will the Boston Celtics respond after their heartbreaking last-second loss to the Milwaukee Bucks?

The Celtics (37-22) continue their Central Divison swing Saturday night when they travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls (15-44) at 8 p.m. ET. With Boston’s Thursday night loss, it dropped to fifth place in the Eastern Conference, wheres Chicago currently sits near the basement at 13th.

Boston is 2-0 on the season when facing the Bulls, with its most recent victory being a 133-77 win on Dec. 8.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Bulls:

When: Saturday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images