Liverpool Vs. Manchester United: Goalless Draw Has Reds Atop Premier League

A goalless draw with Manchester United saw Liverpool return to the top of the Premier League on Sunday.

An injury-filledl affair at Old Trafford featured little in the way of clear-cut opportunities for either side, with the Reds unable to convert their 64 percent share of the possession into an elusive goal.

Jürgen Klopp’s side have, though, overtaken Manchester City and hold a one-point lead on Pep Guardiola’s team with 11 games remaining.

Thumbnail photo via Liverpool FC staff