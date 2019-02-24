Michigan Vs. Michigan State Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Game Online

The top spot in the Big 10 Conference is up for grabs Sunday.

No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (22-5) are traveling to Ann Arbor, Michigan to take on the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines (24-3) at 3:45 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Crisler Center. The Michigan-based programs currently are tied for the top spot in the Big 10 Conference (13-3) entering the contest.

Both squads are coming off of a win in their last game, with the Wolverines defeating the University of Minnesota 69-60, and the Spartans overcoming Rutgers University 71-60.

Sunday’s contest will be the first chance to see these historic programs square up this season. The teams have one more regular season matchup on Mar. 9 and potentially could then see each other again in the Big 10 Conference tournament or beyond in the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s how to catch the action:

When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 3:45 p.m. ET.

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBS Sports

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images