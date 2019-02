BOSTON — It didn’t take long for Marcus Johansson to feel at home at TD Garden.

The Bruins’ newly acquired forward on Tuesday played in his first game with Boston after being traded by the New Jersey Devils on Monday. Johansson played on the right side of David Krejci and picked up an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s second-period goal in Boston’s 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

After the game, the 28-year-old said he “had a lot of fun” since “you don’t have to think too much” when on the ice. He did, however, find himself on DeBrusk’s side from time-to-time, as he was used to playing the left wing position with the Devils.

“I think I got caught on Jake’s side a few times,” Johansson said. “… I’ve played there before. It’s just, you know, (it) might take a few shifts to get used to. … I think playing with two guys like (Debrusk and Krejci) it feels like you can just read off each other.”

He also noted the crowd at TD Garden made his first game that much more memorable.

“It was a lot of fun and playing in front of the home crowd, I think they were unbelievable. It was just a lot of fun and a lot of adrenaline today. So this is a game I’ll remember for a long time.”

Johansson and the Bruins will be put to the test Thursday when they welcome the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning to TD Garden.

