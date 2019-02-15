MLB Rumors: Manny Machado Met With This NL West Team Last Week

The San Diego Padres aren’t just kicking Manny Machado’s tires.

The free-agent infielder and his wife met with Padres general manager A.J. Preller last week in Miami, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee. San Diego reportedly wants to sign Machado as a third baseman, despite his preference to play shortstop. What contract terms the Padres discussed with Machado are unknown, but the team has communicated its level of interest to the four-time All-Star.

The Padres were late entrants into the race to sign Machado but now firmly are contending for his services with the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and perhaps other teams. However, his reported desire to sign a long-term contract worth more than $30 million per season remains a sticking point, and he Acee reports he’s not close to choosing his next team.

The Padres’ pursuit of Machado also coincides with their reported chase for Bryce Harper. San Diego met with Harper earlier this month and prefers to sign him over Machado, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Nevertheless, Machado, one of baseball’s premier free agents, remains in the Padres’ sights as spring training kicks off.

