MLB Rumors: Phillies ‘Confident’ In Landing Bryce Harper After ‘Ramped Up’ Pursuit

Could Bryce Harper be the final piece to the Philadelphia Phillies’ puzzle?

After missing out on Manny Machado, the Phillies reportedly are “confident” they’ll be able to sign the 2016 National League MVP after “ramping up” their pursuit, Philly.com’s Matt Breen reported Thursday, citing sources.

Machado, who agreed to a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres, was too rich for the Phillies’ liking, but the club doesn’t feel the same way about Harper, who likely will command an even bigger deal than the Padres’ new shortstop. While Harper’s agent Scott Boras likely is in search of the richest contract in Major League Baseball history, the Phillies know they can’t come away empty-handed this offseason.

Via Breen:

Scott Boras, Harper’s agent, is set on getting his client a bigger deal than the one Machado got. The Phillies are well aware, and they will be much more reluctant this time to walk away, knowing what the public perception will be if they end the offseason without either free agent.

Philadelphia already has added Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto and David Robertson this offseason, but the Phillies crave the big splash to put an exclamation point on the best offseason in baseball.

Even if they do sign Harper, the Phillies reportedly might not be done as they could also look to sign either Craig Kimbrel or Dallas Keuchel once Harper is off the market.

If everything falls Philadelphia’s way, the Phillies could quickly find themselves as the trendy pick to win the NL.

