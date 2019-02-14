NBA Rumors: Celtics Believe Anthony Davis’ Agent Leaked Kyrie Irving-To-Knicks

It has been reported that Kyrie Irving might jump ship this July and potentially head to the New York Knicks, but where did this idea come from?

The Boston Celtics reportedly believe that all of the information regarding the six-time All-Star joining the Knicks has been coming from Anthony Davis’ agent, according to Sean Deveney of the Sporting News.

“The Celtics were annoyed by the story of Irving having eyes for New York,” Deveney wrote. “Not because of Irving, but because they felt the story was planted by Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, in order to scare the (New Orleans) Pelicans into thinking Boston would back off making a trade offer for Davis in July if Irving left.”

There has been constant speculation around the 26-year-old’s commitment to the Celtics all season. Although he publicly stated his plans to re-sign in October, some believe he walked back that promise earlier this month. If it’s true the Los Angeles Lakers are the talented big man’s preferred location, it would make sense that his representation leaked news to take one of LA’s biggest competitors out of the race.

Irving will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 when the NBA’s new year begins.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images