NBA Rumors: Sixers Give Up On Markelle Fultz, Trade Former No. 1 Pick

The Philadelphia 76ers have given up on Markelle Fultz less than two years after selecting him No. 1 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Sixers traded Fultz to the Orlando Magic shortly before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Philadelphia will receive Jonathon Simmons, a first-round pick and a second-round pick in exchange for the 20-year-old guard.

Orlando is trading for Markelle Fultz, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

The Magic are sending Jonathan Simmons, a first-round and a second-round pick to the Sixers, per sources. https://t.co/f724l2eSVS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

Orlando Magic president Jeff Weltman and GM John Hammond consider the Fultz acquisition as a low-risk, high-reward proposition. Magic will proceed with his arrival as long-term project and like chances w/ Steve Clifford and his staff getting to work with the former No. 1 pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

ESPN’s Zach Lowe added that the first-round pick Philadelphia will receive originally was the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 2020 pick, top-20 protected.

We almost got my beloved Ross-for-Fultz fake trade. PHI getting a 1st of any kind for Fultz is a good deal. His trade value was a total mystery. Obviously worth a look for ORL. The first they are sending out is Oklahoma City's 2020 pick, top-20 protected. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) February 7, 2019

Sixers initially got that protected 2020 first-round pick from OKC in the Jerami Grant deal. Now getting it back from Orlando here. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) February 7, 2019

The Sixers traded up from No. 3 overall in 2017 to select Fultz. The Celtics, who received the No. 3 pick and a future first-rounder, then chose Jayson Tatum after the Los Angeles Lakers selected Lonzo Ball at No. 2 overall.

To say the trade didn’t work out for the Sixers — and worked out very well for the Celtics — would be an understatement, as Fultz has battled shooting problems and injury issues while Tatum has emerged as a potential franchise cornerstone in Boston.

The Celtics still have a pick left from the deal, too, as the Lakers’ 2018 pick (traded to Boston from Philadelphia) didn’t fall between No. 2 and No. 5. Boston therefore will receive the Sacramento Kings’ 2019 first-round pick (No. 1 protected).

