NBA Rumors: Sixers Give Up On Markelle Fultz, Trade Former No. 1 Pick

The Philadelphia 76ers have given up on Markelle Fultz less than two years after selecting him No. 1 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft.
The Sixers traded Fultz to the Orlando Magic shortly before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Philadelphia will receive Jonathon Simmons, a first-round pick and a second-round pick in exchange for the 20-year-old guard.
ESPN’s Zach Lowe added that the first-round pick Philadelphia will receive originally was the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 2020 pick, top-20 protected.
The Sixers traded up from No. 3 overall in 2017 to select Fultz. The Celtics, who received the No. 3 pick and a future first-rounder, then chose Jayson Tatum after the Los Angeles Lakers selected Lonzo Ball at No. 2 overall.
To say the trade didn’t work out for the Sixers — and worked out very well for the Celtics — would be an understatement, as Fultz has battled shooting problems and injury issues while Tatum has emerged as a potential franchise cornerstone in Boston.
The Celtics still have a pick left from the deal, too, as the Lakers’ 2018 pick (traded to Boston from Philadelphia) didn’t fall between No. 2 and No. 5. Boston therefore will receive the Sacramento Kings’ 2019 first-round pick (No. 1 protected).
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Image
