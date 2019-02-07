Lonzo Ball Better Than LeBron James? LaVar Ball Says, Yes, Absolutely

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: LaVar Ball said something nutty.

The outspoken CEO of the “Big Baller Brand” was a guest on Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed” Thursday afternoon and had a lot to say about his son Lonzo, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers as they prepared for the trade deadline.

At one point during the discussion, Shannon Sharpe referenced the Lakers by saying, “Lonzo’s not the best player on that team,” to which Ball responded, “Are you crazy?”

Ball then proceeded to declare that Lonzo, in fact, is better than James.

Ball didn’t stop there.

“I’ll make (Lonzo) better than LeBron if I’m coaching him, because I’m going to let him loose,” Ball said. “LeBron’s hurt, he’s getting old. I’ll tell you this, he can’t guard Lonzo on that fast break.”

You’ve got to give it to Ball. He sure is bold. Maybe he’ll speak this coaching thing into existence someday.

