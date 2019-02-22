Robert Kraft Could Face Discipline Under NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy

The NFL on Friday released a brief statement on the situation involving New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft will be charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting a prostitute as part of a widespread sting operation directed at multiple Florida massage parlors, Jupiter, Fla., Police Chief Daniel Kerr announced at a news conference Friday morning.

“The NFL is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments,” the NFL’s statement read.

The league’s statement was released roughly two hours after the charges against Kraft were made public.

Through a spokesperson, the 77-year-old Kraft on Friday “categorically (denied)” engaging in “any illegal activity.” He could face discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, which applies to all individuals associated with the league.

The most recent team owner to be punished for violating the policy was Jim Irsay of the Indianapolis Colts, who was suspended six games and fined $500,000 after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Kraft has owned the Patriots since 1994.

