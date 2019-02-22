NFL Rumors: Robert Kraft Not Biggest Name Involved In Florida Prostitution Bust

Robert Kraft might not be the only high-profile individual to face charges in connection with the Florida prostitution sting that made headlines nationwide Friday morning.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday afternoon that Kraft is “not the biggest name involved” in the bust, which reportedly has resulted in close to 200 arrests or arrest warrants in multiple Florida counties.

“There are people down there in that area, I’m told, who say that this story is going to heat up and get a lot worse,” Schefter said. “And I don’t mean involving Robert Kraft. I’m talking about with all the human trafficking that has gone on down there. I’m also told that Robert Kraft is not the biggest name involved down there in South Florida, and we’ll see what police turn up in the report. But obviously, there’s a situation that’s unfolding here that’s disturbing on a number of levels.”

Kraft will be charged with two separate misdemeanor counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution, Jupiter, Fla., Police Chief Daniel Kerr announced in a news conference, and a warrant will be issued for his arrest. Lead detective Andrew Sharp said police have video of Kraft receiving sex acts at a massage parlor.

TMZ’s Evan Rosenbaum said on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe” there is “almost a 100 percent certainty” that incriminating footage of the Patriots owner will be made public at some point.

A spokesman for the 77-year-old Kraft released a statement denying involvement in “any illegal activity.”

“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity,” the statement read. “Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

Kraft could face discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, which covers all individuals associated with the league, including team owners.

