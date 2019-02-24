Skip Bayless Praises Tom Brady, Slams LeBron James In Pointless Tweet

These days, Skip Bayless is a two-note character: He loves Tom Brady, and hates LeBron James.

So, it should be no surprise how the FS1 talking head reacted to the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-115 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

The defeat dropped the Lakers to 29-30, good for 10th place in the Western Conference. James now is in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign, his second NBA season.

Shortly after the game concluded, Bayless dropped this tweet:

As a leader: Brady>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>LeBron — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 24, 2019

Who… cares?

Not everything has to be about Brady, Skip. Furthermore, comparing the leadership of James — who’s made it to eight straight NBA Finals — to that of Brady, a six-time Super Bowl winner, is stupid. Two different sports, two different athletes.

Both are all-time greats

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports