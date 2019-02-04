Patriots’ Duron Harmon Won’t Visit White House After Super Bowl LIII Win

The New England Patriots once again are Super Bowl champions, but one of their Super Bowl LIII heroes won’t be making the celebratory trip to the White House to visit President Donald Trump.

Safety Duron Harmon, who came up big in relief of the injured Patrick Chung during the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams, told TMZ that he would not be heading to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“Nah man,” Harmon told TMZ about visiting the White House. “They don’t want me in the White House.”

Harmon did say it would be “dope” to visit President Barack Obama in the same way the Golden State Warriors did during their recent trip to Washington D.C.

Harmon is unlikely to be the only Patriot to skip the trip whether for political or personal reasons. Following New England’s historic win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady elected not to go to the White House in favor of spending time with his family.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images