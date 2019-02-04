Nick Wright Couldn’t Help But Rip Julian Edelman After Super Bowl LIII

If anyone was going to find a way to rip Julian Edelman after Super Bowl LIII, it was Nick Wright.

Edelman turned in a legendary performance Sunday night, earning MVP honors in the New England Patriots’ victory over the Los Angeles Rams. But the Patriots wideout is receiving some blowback Monday, as many feel his early season suspension for performance-enhancing drugs tarnishes what he accomplished in Atlanta.

And Wright is leading that charge.

Check out this tweet from the FS1 talking head:

History made tonight: -Brady 1st player with 6 Super Bowl rings

-Belichick 1st coach with 6 Super Bowl rings

-Julian Edelman 1st player to win Super Bowl MVP after starting the year suspended for PEDs — nick wright (@getnickwright) February 4, 2019

Talk about sour grapes.

To Wright’s credit, he did give props to the Patriots in a later tweet.

In all seriousness, what Brady & Belichick have combined to accomplish is the greatest feat in modern sports history. So much of what they're doing is precisely what the NFL is designed to prevent. And yet, year after year, here they are. Once again. — nick wright (@getnickwright) February 4, 2019

That’s nice.

Listen, does Edelman deserve flack for taking PEDs? Of course. And while he might deserve a pass for trying to come back from a torn ACL, he still broke the rules.

But to deny giving Edelman credit for his Super Bowl performance is just plain lazy.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images