Patriots Fans Run Wild With Odell Beckham Jr.’s Latest Cryptic Tweet

Nothing sends the sports world ablaze these days quite like an ambiguous social media post.

As if Patriots fans weren’t excited enough about the prospect of New England trading for Odell Beckham Jr., the star wide receiver added fuel to the fire Wednesday afternoon via Twitter. After OBJ fired off a tweet that can be interpreted in countless ways, the Patriots’ rabid fan base reacted with predictable responses.

The moment you get traded to New England…. I’M ORDERING A JERSEY. Come be appreciated! 🐐 #RINGSZN — Jorge M. (@JMunoz23_) February 21, 2019

Beckham has been a hot topic of conversation in the early stages of the NFL offseason. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer sent the football world into a frenzy by predicting the New York Giants will trade the three-time Pro Bowl selection in the coming months, which prompted fans to immediately identify New England as a possible destination.

These rumors gained more steam when it was reported that the Patriots “aggressively” pursued Beckham last offseason, leading many to wonder whether Bill Belichick and Co. will give it another shot this time around. And given New England’s pending need for WR help, coupled with Beckham’s team-friendly contract, a blockbuster trade certainly makes sense on paper.

So buckle up, folks. Beckham chatter likely only will intensify as the offseason progresses.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports