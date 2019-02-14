Patriots Players Thank Fans For Support In Cool Twitter Video

Patriots players have quite a bit of thanks to dish out.

With the grind of the 2018 season ending with New England beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in the Super Bowl, there’s now a pretty big lull in football action.

On Wednesday, the Patriots shared a video thanking fans for their support this past season. They had a slew of players, among them Cordarrelle Patterson, Rex Burkhead and Trent Brown, giving their own personal message of thanks to Pats fans.

The greatest fans in the 🌎 THANK YOU, #PatriotsNation! pic.twitter.com/mmD8kS7e6C — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 14, 2019

It’s long been apparent that the Patriots have a pretty rabid fanbase, and their devotion clearly isn’t lost on the players.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images