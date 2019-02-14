Here’s ESPN’s ‘Bold’ NHL Trade Deadline Prediction For Bruins

The NHL Trade Deadline is right around the corner, and there’s a chance the Bruins could be at least somewhat involved in the day’s activities.

Boston has a few areas where it could use reinforcements, chiefly the roles of top-six winger and third-line center. A couple names have been floated around, among them Artemi Panarin and Micheal Ferland, but it’s anyone’s guess what will happen Feb. 25th and the days leading up.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski took his best shot at predicting what might go down on deadline day for each team. His idea for the Bruins had them landing right wing Wayne Simmonds from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Here’s Wyshynski’s reasoning.

“The Bruins acquire Wayne Simmonds,” Wyshynski wrote. “This is one of those trades that has been theorized for the better part of a year because (a) it completely fills the Bruins’ need for a top-six winger they attempted to address with Rick Nash last year and (b) because Cam Neely remains atop the Boston food chain and, well, might appreciate a player with Simmonds’ particular set of skills.”

Indeed, Simmonds could be a pretty good fit since he is capable of playing a physical game, but still is plenty gifted offensively (he’s slashing 16-9-25 in 57 games this season). His style of play would fit in quite well with what Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has instilled in his forwards.

The Flyers, meanwhile, have rebounded well since making leadership changes, but it still is pretty unlikely they’ll make the playoffs. That makes them the perfect trade partner for a team like the Bruins.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara-/USA TODAY Sports Images