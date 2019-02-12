Patriots’ Tom Brady Already Has Sights Set On Winning Seventh Super Bowl

Tom Brady already has filled up one of his hands with championship rings.

Now, the New England Patriots quarterback is looking to do the same to the other.

Brady got hold of the Lombardi Trophy for the sixth time in his career earlier this month when the Patriots took down the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. But instead of riding off into the sunset like a typical athlete in their 40s, Brady has decided to march on.

The star signal-caller made it clear ad nauseam throughout the 2018 campaign that his 19th NFL season would not be his last. And just by taking a look at his recent social-media activity, it looks like TB12 already has the fire burning to win another title.

Brady’s most recent post took a shot at Father Time while implementing Jay-Z’s “On To The Next One,” giving you an idea of where the decorated QB’s head is at. If that’s not enough, his comment on the Patriots’ Instagram post Tuesday will leave no room for interpretation.

In response to a photo of himself holding up six fingers coupled with the caption “#TomTuesday 👌👌,” Brady replied with two hand emojis that make seven fingers.

You can check out Brady’s comment here.

Brady’s latest championship broke a tie with former pass rusher Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl victories by a player. And if the Patriots quarterback does, in fact, go on to win a seventh, he himself with have more than any other team in league history.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports