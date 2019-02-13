Ryan Newman Talks Joining Roush Fenway Racing, Daytona 500 Magic

After narrowly missing the Monster Energy Cup playoffs last season with Richard Childress Racing, Ryan Newman is looking for a fresh start with a new team — Roush Fenway Racing.

The 41-year-old brings 19 years of cup series experience and 18 career wins to the No. 6 Oscar Meyer Ford Mustang.

And Newman is hoping to get off to a hot start with a solid performance in the 61st running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday. It’s a race he has plenty of experience in, taking the checkered flag in “The Great American Race” in 2008 with Penske.

Newman on Wednesday joined NESN.com’s Courtney Cox to talk about the experience he brings to Roush Fenway, the history of racing at Daytona and how he and new teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. have bonded over their similar racing backgrounds.

Check out the video above to watch the full interview.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images