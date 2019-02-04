Skip Bayless Takes Interesting Shot At Bill Belichick After Patriots’ Super Bowl Win

There’s not much to criticize from Bill Belichick’s performance Sunday night.

The New England Patriots stifled the Los Angeles Rams’ offense en route to their sixth Super Bowl championship in franchise history, a 13-3 win In Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

But alas, FOX Sports 1 hot take artist Skip Bayless wanted to remind folks something after the Pats’ win.

Long have their been rumors that the Pats head coach wanted to keep Jimmy Garoppolo instead of trading him to the San Francisco 49ers in Oct. 2017. And it was that very idea that led to reports of a rift between Belichick and legendary Pats quarterback Tom Brady.

So after the Pats win — in which Brady didn’t really set the world on fire — Bayless unleashed on Twitter as he often does.

REMEMBER: BELICHICK WANTED JIMMY G TO BE HIS QUARTERBACK THIS SEASON, NOT TOM BRADY. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 4, 2019

Alright, Skip. Time for bed.

