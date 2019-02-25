Stars’ Mats Zuccarello Out At Least Four Weeks With Upper-Body Injury

Mats Zuccarello’s debut with the Stars was going just as Dallas as hoped … until it wasn’t.

The Stars traded for the New York Rangers fan-favorite Saturday night, and Zuccarello suited up Sunday for his first game with his new team. He tallied a goal and an assist against the Chicago Blackhawks, but things went from great to bad in the final minute of the second period at United Center.

Zuccarello blocked a shot in the second and left the game. He wasn’t seen on the bench for the remainder of the game, and initial results aren’t good for Dallas’ new player.

Jim Nill confirms preliminary diagnosis on Mats Zuccarello injury will have the newest Star out for 4 weeks. Upper Body. — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) February 24, 2019

Zuccarello said it’s his arm and thinks it’s broken. Doesn’t know anything else and said he’ll see doctor tomorrow or Tuesday for better idea if recovery plan — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) February 24, 2019

It’s certainly a big blow to the Stars, who also lost Jamie Benn on Sunday to an upper-body injury, but is considered day-to-day.

The Stars currently sit fourth in the Central Division, and if Zuccarello misses just the four weeks, he could return for the final stretch of the regular season before the chase for the Stanley Cup begins.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images