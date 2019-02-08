Tom Brady Shaves Playoff Beard, Signs Razors To Raise Money For Charity

Tom Brady truly is the greatest of all time.

After defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII 13-3 on Sunday and taking part in parades both in Walt Disney World and Boston, the New England Patriots quarterback had one last thing he needed to do before taking a vacation.

Being The GOAT that he is, the Brady shaved off what he had for a playoff beard for charity Thursday at Gillette Headquarters in Boston.

Gillette donated $35 thousand to each The Boys and Girls Club of South Boston, Best Buddies and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The 41-year-old also signed several Gillette razors to be auctioned off for charity.

This isn’t the first time Brady has taken part in philanthropic events. The quarterback takes part in the Best Buddies Challenge and in 2017 donated $100 thousand to Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt for his hurricane relief efforts.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images