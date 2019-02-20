Brad Stevens Dismisses Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant All-Star Video Hysteria

The NBA world has been freaking out over a video that surfaced Sunday that showed Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant talking or freestyling or something at the NBA All-Star Game.

Internet detectives have been doing their best to increase the audio in an attempt to hear what the two superstars were talking about. In the video, Irving appears to hold up two fingers, which some believe was a reference to the two max-contract slots the New York Knicks will have available this offseason.

While NBA Twitter sets to investigate the video, Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens isn’t thinking anything of it.

“You know, I haven’t heard any of the commentary but I know Kyrie and Kevin are good friends,” Stevens told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand” on Wednesday. “Just like a lot of guys in this league, people have grown up playing against each other and playing with each other and everything else, so I don’t even think twice about things like that. I think ultimately it’s a great, great honor for those guys to get chosen to play in the NBA All-Star Game and I hope, you know, and I’ve talked to Kyrie about this, I hope he always appreciates the honor it is. Because I think that when you’re a six-time All-Star by the time you’re 26, those things are really hard to achieve and he has continuously risen his game and so I think he should go and enjoy the weekend and see old friends and do all that stuff. So, I don’t even think twice about all that.”

The Knicks have long been a rumored free agent destination for both Durant and Irving and the two stars are, as Stevens notes, very good friends. Both players have the option to opt out of their current contracts and become free agents this summer and it appears both could be leaning toward leaving their current homes.

While Irving stated his commitment to re-sign with the Celtics prior to the season beginning, the 26-year-old has somewhat walked back his commitment of late. As for Durant, the Golden State Warriors star has kept a tight lip on his future plans, but many expect him to bolt the Bay Area for the Big Apple this summer and the Dubs reportedly already are eyeing a possible replacement for the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

While the video likely is irrelevant in the big scheme of things, Irving and Durant will be forced to keep fielding questions until they make their decisions this summer.

