Transition To Top Line Going Smoothly For Bruins Winger Danton Heinen

With David Pastrnak now out for at least two weeks due to a thumb injury, the Boston Bruins need guys to step up.

Lately, it’s been Danton Heinen.

In Tuesday’s win over the Chicago Blackhawks — the B’s first game without Pastrnak — Heinen accounted for one goal and a pair of assists. In his last four games Heinen is slashing 3-3-6, with much of that time spent on the top line skating alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

