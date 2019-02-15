NESN Sports Today

Transition To Top Line Going Smoothly For Bruins Winger Danton Heinen

by on Thu, Feb 14, 2019 at 10:13PM

With David Pastrnak now out for at least two weeks due to a thumb injury, the Boston Bruins need guys to step up.

Lately, it’s been Danton Heinen.

In Tuesday’s win over the Chicago Blackhawks — the B’s first game without Pastrnak — Heinen accounted for one goal and a pair of assists. In his last four games Heinen is slashing 3-3-6, with much of that time spent on the top line skating alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

NESN analyst and former Bruins goalie Andrew Raycroft gave his take on Heinen’s recent play. To hear what he had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

