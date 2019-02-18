Trent Brown Raves About Tom Brady, Dante Scarnecchia Ahead Of Free Agency

Trent Brown couldn’t have asked for a better outcome in what could wind up being his only season with the New England Patriots.

After coming over from the San Francisco 49ers in an offseason trade, Brown started every game at left tackle for New England, protecting Tom Brady’s blind side all the way to a Super Bowl title.

During an appearance Monday on “The Adam Schefter’s Podcast,” the 25-year-old lineman had some very kind words for Brady and Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, whom Brown reveres.

“Tom’s really one of the coolest guys I’ve ever met in my life, and that’s no (B.S.) by any stretch of the imagination,” Brown said. “He’s really a cool guy. That’s really the only way I can say it.”

As for Scarnecchia, Brown said having the opportunity to learn under the legendary assistant was “for sure” the highlight of his Patriots tenure, which could come to an end once Brown hits free agency next month.

“He reminds me of my dad a lot,” Brown said of the 71-year-old Scarnecchia. “Not in stature, but definitely just how he works the room, commands the room and leads the room and leads everybody. Honestly, everybody in the facility loves Coach Scar. That’s definitely my favorite coach on the staff — my favorite coach that I’ve had since junior college. I definitely appreciate him more than anything. I appreciate our friendship and everything.”

Brown said last month he sees Scarnecchia “being a lifelong friend outside of football.”

“Everybody loves him, and everybody loves to work for him and how he coaches us hard and loves us at the same time,” Brown said on Schefter’s podcast. “The way he does it, his timing of everything is just perfect — impeccable.”

The Patriots won 14 games in Brown’s first season with the team, more than he won in his three seasons with the 49ers combined.

“(This season was) a dream,” he said. “It feels almost fake. To go from being 13-35 to starting off rocky (this season) and then finishing how we did, that was amazing to see the resolve that we had to finish through and finish strong.”

Brown, who’s in line for a major pay raise after earning just $1.9 million this season, said he “would love” to re-sign with the Patriots but acknowledged the nature of business in the NFL.

“We’re going to cross that bridge when we get there,” he told Schefter.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images